Mangalyaan Mission is OVER, confirms ISRO as Mars Orbiter craft non-recoverable

On October 3, The Indian Space Research Organisation has confirmed that the Mars orbiter craft has lost communication with ground stations and it is now not recoverable. The Mangalyaan Mission has completed with this report.

This year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was celebrating the eighth anniversary of the Mars Orbiter Mission. While giving an update on the same, the ISRO said that despite being designed for a life span of six months as a technology demonstrator, MOM lived for about eight years in the Martian orbit with a gamut of significant scientific results on Mars as well as on the Solar corona.

Also Read| Will take 4-5 years to properly resolve stubble burning issue: Punjab pollution control body

ISRO stated that the orbiter lost its communication with the ground station due to a long eclipse in April 2022. The spacecraft is non recoverable and attained its end of life. The mission will be regarded as a remarkable achievement of technology and science in the history of planetary exploration.

It was launched on November 5, 2012. Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) has completed 300 days of interplanetary journey and was inserted to the Martian Orbit on September 21, 2014.

Also Read| Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai launches Green War Room to monitor, combat air pollution 24X7

ISRO stated that Equipped with five scientific payloads onboard, during these eight years, the mission has gifted significant scientific understanding on the Martian surface features, morphology, as well as the Martian atmosphere and exosphere.