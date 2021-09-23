  • MORE MARKET STATS

Diesel generator users in Delhi asked to install emission control devices

By: |
September 23, 2021 2:45 PM

In a reminder to an order issued on July 2, the pollution control authority said owners of such DG sets will attract penal action if they don't comply with its directions within 120 days from the date of the first notice.

Diesel generator in delhiIt said the devices to be installed on DG sets must be approved by one of the five Central Pollution Control Board-recognised laboratories and should capture at least 70 percent of the emissions. (Representational image)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed all users of diesel generators of 125 KVA and above capacity in the capital to install emission control devices on their DG sets by October end.

In a reminder to an order issued on July 2, the pollution control authority said owners of such DG sets will attract penal action if they don’t comply with its directions within 120 days from the date of the first notice.

Related News

It said the devices to be installed on DG sets must be approved by one of the five Central Pollution Control Board-recognised laboratories and should capture at least 70 percent of the emissions. The users of such DG sets also have the option to shift to gas-based generators.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Diesel generator users in Delhi asked to install emission control devices
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Whole of India’s air polluted as per WHO’s new air quality guidelines
2Estimated 57K premature deaths in Delhi last year can be attributed to air pollution: Greenpeace
3Air pollution one of the biggest environmental threats to human health: WHO