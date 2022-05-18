Did NASA find the doorway to aliens’ civilization on Mars? Here’s what experts say

One assumption about the extra-terrestrial world that continues to get everyone curious is the existence of Alien life. Though scientists have not been able to find valid proof about the same, space exploration pictures often make the beliefs stronger.

One particular photo released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) known for exploring faraway planets and galaxies has opened up a string of conspiracy theories about life beyond Earth. But the internet has recently killed all the buzz finding out the image in all probability is.

What is the buzz about NASA’s recent photo by Mars Curiosity Rover?

The photo taken on May 7 has the internet divided. Many spotted something peculiar about the photos. Some believed that the door-like structures in the middle of a rocky mountain on the surface of Mars, suggest it is inhabited by an alien civilization, like a special doorway or a portal of transportation.

What experts claim the photograph is all about

But geologists now claim it is unlikely that the structure is a doorway for aliens and likely to be the result of a piece of rock that has come through natural forces and has created the clean-cut gap, News.com.au reported.

Mars Science Laboratory project scientist Ashwin Vasavada said: “I think what we have here (is) either two vertical fractures, where the middle piece has been removed, or one vertical fracture, and the blocks have moved apart a little bit.”

Scientists further reasoned that the since the rover is 2.2 meters tall, the ‘doorway that appears in the photo is less than a meter tall which means if it was an alien entrance, the aliens would have had to be extremely small to fit into the gap, although scientists don’t know what size the extra-terrestrial beings actually are if they are at all present there.

Professor Sanjeev Gupta of Imperial College London explained to The Telegraph that there is nothing unusual about the photograph and what appears to be a doorway is just a regular rock formation, they are abundant on Mars and Earth.

Some of the netizens also opined that the formation seemed like natural erosion, which had most likely occurred due to the constant earthquakes on the planet. A Nasa spokesperson explained that the image is also extremely zoomed in and the crack that looks like a doorway is actually only 30-45cm long.

This is not the first time people have mistaken geological structures as signs of alien life. Last year, the Chinese lunar exploration mission debunked what appeared to be a mysterious hut on the moon last year, to be just a boulder.

Curiosity is currently ascending Mount Sharp, a 3 miles/5 kms tall mountain where it is able to see different sedimentary layers shaped by water billions of years ago.