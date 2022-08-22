Dharamshala registers 333 mm rains in 12 hours, breaks heavy rainfall record in 64 years

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force on Monday said that Dharamshala has broken the record of heavy rains in 64 years. “During the 12 hours from 9:00 pm on Friday to 9:00 am on Saturday, 333 mm of rain was recorded in Dharamshala,” the authority tweeted. “Earlier on 6 August, 1958, 316 mm of rain had fallen during 24 hours,” the tweet further read. According to the latest reports from the hill state, 22 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since Friday.

The heavy downpour has resulted in several landslides and flash floods in the state. State Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta on Saturday said that as many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigarh highway at Shoghi have been blocked for traffic.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur surveyed the flood-hit areas in Mandi and met with the families of those affected. The CM also announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. “An immediate relief of ₹80,000 has already been given to the affected families and the government will also provide homes to those who have lost their homes in the tragedy,” Thakur added. He also said that schools in the state will be closed as and when required depending upon the weather conditions.

Himachal Pradesh IMD Director Bui Lal on Saturday said the state is very likely to see moderate to heavy rain in the next five days. A yellow alert has been raised for Himachal Pradesh till August 24, Lal further informed. The state authorities have also issued an advisory for the travellers who are planning to visit and the ones who are already in Himachal Pradesh. Tourists have been advised to check the website of the State Disaster Management Authority before visiting the hill state. “Tourists who are already in the State are advised not to go near the rivers and hill sides and in case of any emergency they may contact Tourist Information Centres,” the advisory read.