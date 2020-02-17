Development without harming environment! India among countries whose actions compliant with Paris Agreement: PM

Published: February 17, 2020 11:37:17 AM

PM Modi said India has been championing climate action based on values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model.

India is one of the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping rise in temperature to below two degree Celsius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Addressing COP13 delegates in Gandhinagar via video conferencing from Delhi, Modi said India has been championing climate action based on values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model.

He also said that India is working to conserve migratory birds. “India has prepared a national action plan to conserve migratory birds along the Central Asia flyway,” he said. “We are ensuring that development happens without harming the environment,” he added.

