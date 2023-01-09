Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR! Here are latest weather predictions from IMD for next few days

Dense fog engulfed major parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday. But temperature is going to see a steady rise by a few notches with the absence of cold waves and incoming western disturbances in the north and northwestern India.

According to the Indian Met Department, the cold wave and the cold day conditions that have affected the northwestern and northern regions of the country will begin to subside in the next couple of days. The agency also said that a western disturbance will affect the weather conditions in the states of Haryana and Punjab on January 10.

The weather department has also issued a red alert for the regions of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh due to the presence of dense fog. In addition, an orange alert has been issued for the states of Bihar and Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures are expected to rise by two to four degrees Celsius over northwest India’s regions over the next couple of days.

Dr. R.K. Jenamani, the IMD’s chief, said on Sunday that the cold wave conditions will begin to subside on January 10. He also noted that the region will experience dense fog.

Moreover, the IMD also warned that the cold weather conditions will continue to affect the regions of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh from January 8 to 9.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperatures in the country’s northwestern regions are expected to rise by around two to four degrees Celsius. The IMD also noted that the cold wave conditions in the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh will begin to ease on January 9.

Cold wave and minimum temperature prediction

The minimum temperatures in the region are expected to rise by about two to four degrees Celsius during the next couple of days due to the arrival of a western disturbance on January 10.

Severe cold wave conditions are expected to continue to affect regions such as south Haryana, north Rajasthan, Delhi, and East Madhya Pradesh from January 9 to 10.

Fog predictions

Expect dense fog to continue to affect the areas of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, especially in the evening and morning hours of the next two days. The intensity of the fog is expected to decrease significantly.

Cold day conditions are expected to prevail over the regions of Bihar and north Rajasthan on January 8 and 9, as well as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on January 8.

Rainfall predictions

A western disturbance is expected to bring moderate rainfall or snow to the Western Himalayan region during the period from January 8 to 9, 2023. Another western disturbance is expected to bring snow or rain to the Western Himalayan region from January 10 to 13. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected to occur over the regions of Punjab and Haryana during the period from January 11 to 12.