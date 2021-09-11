Delhites wake up to heavy showers, mercury dips to 24 degree Celsius; check latest weather update

Residents of Delhi woke up to light to moderate intensity rainfall today with gushing winds and accompanying thunderstorms. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather update earlier had predicted that the rainfall in the city would be accompanied with thunderstorms and winds not only in the national capital but also over other neighbouring NCR areas. The sudden rainfall in the wee hours of Saturday also reduced the temperature in the city to as low as 24 degree celsius(2 degree below normal) making residents of the city experience a spell of cool winds, news agency PTI reported.

As per the latest report released by the weather department, the city has received a total of 97 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The rainfall has also led to an increase in the humidity in the atmosphere. Despite the showers in the early hours of Sunday, the IMD has maintained that the rain-like conditions will prevail throughout the day in the city with cloudy skies and gushing winds. While the minimum temperature in the city slided down till 24 degree celsius, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to notch up to 31 degree celsius, the IMD predicted.

Earlier in its forecast, the IMD had predicted rainfall and thunderstorm not only in the city but also in accompanying areas including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Bulandshahar, among others. The South-West monsoon this year has disproportionately showered heavy rains in the national capital. In other parts of the country despite the monsoon clocking the average rainfall this year, the incidence of rainfall has been erratic and irregular delaying the sowing of Kharif crops.