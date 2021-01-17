  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi’s records minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius

By: |
January 17, 2021 10:53 AM

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius this morning.

delhi cold, delhi weather todayThe national capital had recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. (Photo source: IE)

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 5.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday but it is likely to rise over the next two days due to a change in the wind direction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The national capital had recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius this morning.

Related News

An IMD official said easterly winds are blowing in Delhi that are not as cold as northwesterly winds coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas. Hence, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by a few notches over the next two days. It is expected to rise to 8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the official said.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved slightly to the ‘very poor’ category from ‘severe’ on Saturday as favourable wind speed helped in dispersion of pollutants.

The city’s AQI was 347 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 407 on Saturday, 460 on Friday, 429 on Thursday, and 354 on Wednesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi’s AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category for three consecutive days till Saturday due to “extremely unfavourable” conditions for dispersion of pollutants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi’s records minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indigenously built polarised radars to monitor weather changes over the Himalayas
2Dolphin population in Odisha’s Chilika Lake rises to 156
3Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir as minimum temp dips further