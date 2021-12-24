  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi’s minimum temperature settles at 6.9 degrees C, air quality ‘severe’

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘severe’ category for the fourth consecutive day. As per the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality forecast agency SAFAR, the AQI was 411 at 9 am.

Written By PTI
The day is expected to see 'moderate fog', and the maximum temperature may reach up to 24 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. (Photo source: PTI)

The national capital woke up to a cold morning on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The day is expected to see ‘moderate fog’, and the maximum temperature may reach up to 24 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The relative humidity was 94 per cent at 8.30 am. The city had on Thursday recorded its minimum and maximum temperatures at 5.5 and 23.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

