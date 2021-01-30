  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi’s minimum temperature rises slightly

By: |
January 30, 2021 11:36 AM

Cold wave conditions had prevailed in Delhi on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. A cold wave is predicted on Sunday, too.

delhi coldIn the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. (Photo source: ANI)

The minimum temperature in the national capital rose slightly to 5.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, but is likely to dip again on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Cold wave conditions had prevailed in Delhi on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. A cold wave is predicted on Sunday, too.

Related News

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less. The minimum temperature on Tuesday and Thursday had settled at 2.1 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, due to the cold and dry northwesterly winds barrelling through the plains, the IMD said.

Delhi had recorded a “cold day” on Sunday with the maximum temperature dropping to 15 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest this month.

On New Year’s Day, the city had recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the month in 15 years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi’s minimum temperature rises slightly
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Woah! 3 billionaires are paying $55 million each for an ‘out of this world’ stay at International Space Station!
2IN-SPACe will accelerate major reforms in space sector: President Ram Nath Kovind
3IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR; cold wave conditions prevail