Delhi’s minimum temperature increases slightly

Delhi's minimum temperature increased slightly to 7.4 degrees Celsius and is likely to remain within comfortable levels for the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department said.
On Friday, the minimum and maximum temperatures had settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius and 23.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. (Photo source: ANI)
The city recorded a minimum of 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 10.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The city’s air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category, but is expected to improve slightly.