Delhi’s minimum temperature increases slightly

February 6, 2021 10:45 AM

Delhi’s minimum temperature increased slightly to 7.4 degrees Celsius and is likely to remain within comfortable levels for the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department said. On Friday, the minimum and maximum temperatures had settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius and 23.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city recorded a minimum of 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 10.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The city’s air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category, but is expected to improve slightly.

The city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 316 on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The maximum wind speed was 15 kmph on Saturday, favourable for dispersion for pollutants.

