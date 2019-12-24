Delhi’s minimum temperature falls 3 degrees below normal; Cold day conditions to continue

the India Meteorological Department warned that there will be severe cold wave conditions across North India and Delhi and neighbouring states will feel chilly conditions around Christmas.

Delhi saw yet another cold morning on Tuesday as the mercury dipped to 5.5 degree Celsius which is three degree below the normal. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to be around 14 degree Celsius sometime in post-noon. In the next few days the minimum temperature is expected to fall further at around 4 degree Celsius. Most of north India is experiencing cold conditions and fog and mist in the morning.

Here’s the list of minimum temperature in other north Indian cities on Tuesday:

Shimla: 2.2 degree Celsius

Patna: 9 degree Celsius

Ambala: 7.5 degree Celsius

Jammu: 8.4 degree Celsius

Srinagar: -4 degree Celsius

Amritsar: 6.6 degree Celsius

Jaipur: 8.4 degree Celsius

Agra: 8.4 degree Celsius

Dehradun: 8.7 degree Celsius

Lucknow: 7.2 degree Celsius

Gwalior: 6 degree Celsius

Leh: -17 degree Celsius

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department warned that there will be severe cold wave conditions across North India and Delhi and neighboring states will feel chilly conditions around Christmas. IMD said in its weekly forecast that there will be cold day conditions over northern plains of India from Christmas and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan will experience cold wave conditions. IMD also said that these area will will witness very dense fog at few places in the morning hours. IMD also warned of rains in some parts of north India mostly over the Eastern regions, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. IMD’s weather forecast for Christmas said there will be cold wave conditions and Chhattisgarh can experience thunderstorm with hail and lightning.

Meanwhile, air quality is likely to deteriorate on Tuesday and is expected to reach in upper end of very poor category. At the time of writing this copy, Delhi AQI was at 363. Visibility at Indira Gandhi airport was 800 meters, not enough to hamper air traffic, so that is a good news for air-passengers.