  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi’s minimum temperature dips, fog disrupts traffic movement

By: |
January 22, 2021 10:46 AM

Easterly winds are not as cold as northwesterly coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas, while clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, increasing the minimum temperature.

delhi weather update, delhi fogModerate fog lowered visibility to 350 metres at Safdarjung and Palam, officials said. (Representational image)

Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped to 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, on Friday even as foggy conditions disrupted traffic movement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Moderate fog lowered visibility to 350 metres at Safdarjung and Palam, officials said.

Related News

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of dense fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, moderate 201 and 500 metres, and shallow 501 and 1,000 metres.

A fresh Western Disturbance affecting the western Himalayas is likely to provide some relief from the chill. The minimum temperature is expected to increase to 9 degrees Celsius by Sunday as a result of easterly winds and cloud cover.

“Easterly winds have already started blowing in the national capital. A cloud cover will further increase the minimum temperature on Saturday and Sunday,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said.

Easterly winds are not as cold as northwesterly coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas, while clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, increasing the minimum temperature.

However, Srivastava said, the minimum temperature will again drop to four degrees Celsius by Monday.

“The WD will lead to widespread snowfall in the upper hills of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Cold, dry winds from the snow-capped mountains will bring the mercury down to 4 degrees Celsius by Monday,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi’s minimum temperature dips fog disrupts traffic movement
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for ‘best’ carbon capture tech
2Minimum temperature in Delhi likely to increase over next two days
3Jammu and Kashmir: No respite from cold conditions in Valley