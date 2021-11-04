  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi’s Diwali day starts with ‘very poor’ air quality, likely to turn worse

November 04, 2021 10:14 AM

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

3,271 farm fires accounted for eight per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday.

The weather office said the city is likely to witness mainly clear skies during the day, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.

The department has predicted that the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two-three days with the wind direction changing to northwesterly. Northwesterly winds are cold and blow from the Himalayas towards the plains.

The minimum temperature is likely to drop to 14 degrees Celsius in the next two days, IMD officials predicted. The weather office said the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent.

