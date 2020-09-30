  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi’s air quality likely to turn ‘poor’ by Friday

By: |
September 30, 2020 11:37 AM

Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 160 at 10:30 am, which falls in the moderate category.

Delhi air quality, Delhi air quality today, delhi air quality index, India Meteorological Department, delhi weather today, delhi AQI, latest news on delhi air quality The 24-hour average AQI on Tuesday was 177. (File photo: IE)

The national capital’s air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday morning, while a government forecasting agency said it is likely to turn ‘poor’ by Friday. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 160 at 10:30 am, which falls in the moderate category. The 24-hour average AQI on Tuesday was 177.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. Favourable ventilation condition is likely to keep Delhi’s AQI in the moderate category on Thursday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

Related News

However, it said, late withdrawal of monsoon and associated stagnant winds are likely to influence Delhi’s air quality negatively by the weekend. By October 2, the air quality is likely to slip to the “lower end of the poor category”, it said.

The monsoon started receding from Rajasthan on Monday. It is expected to withdraw from the rest of northwest India by Thursday, according to an India Meteorological Department official.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi’s air quality likely to turn ‘poor’ by Friday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Earthquake off Taiwan’s east coast shakes Taipei
2Delhi’s air quality ‘moderate’, likely to turn ‘poor’ by Friday
3United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024