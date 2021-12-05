  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi’s air quality in very poor category

December 05, 2021 11:34 AM

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

delhi pollutionDelhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department. (Photo source: IE)

The air quality index in the national capital on Sunday stood in the very poor category, according to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board. Delhi recorded an AQI of 305, Faridabad 296, Ghaziabad 288, Gurgaon 174 and Noida 273.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s normal on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 95 percent while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius, they said. The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky and very light rain towards Sunday evening or night.

