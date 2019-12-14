Delhi’s air quality improves significantly, temperature to dip in next 3 days

The weatherman has predicted that the mercury is expected to hover around 7 degrees Celsius over the next three days while moderate to dense fog is expected on Sunday.

The national capital’s air quality improved significantly on Saturday and was in the “moderate” category as a result of rains over the last two days. The city registered a minimum temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius and a high of 19.2 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has predicted that the mercury is expected to hover around 7 degrees Celsius over the next three days while moderate to dense fog is expected on Sunday.

Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at of 163. The city’s AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 429.
An AQI between 301-400 is considered ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category. However, pollution levels are likely to increase marginally as wind speed is predicted to decline over the next two to three days.

According to senior India Meteorological Department official wind speed will be less than 10 kmph which will lead to accumulation of pollutants.

