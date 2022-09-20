Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘poor’ after one good air day; Know the most polluted areas in the national capital

After experiencing a good air day on September 16, Delhi’s air quality index is likely to deteriorate on Tuesday and stay in the “moderate” to “poor” category. According to a forecast released by the city’s air quality monitoring agency, the AQI is likely to deteriorate to “poor” on Wednesday.The agency attributed the increase in air pollution to the calm winds during the morning and evening hours. Such wind conditions are not conducive for the effective dispersion of pollutants.

According to the 24-hour average air quality index, the city’s air quality was at 182 on Monday. This is considered to be in the “moderate” category.

The level of air pollution that’s considered to be harmful to health ranges from 101 to 200. While the AQI in the “good” range can have minimal impact on one’s health, those in the “moderate” category can cause respiratory ailments such as asthma.

On September 16, the city’s air quality index was at 47, which was considered to be in the “good” category due to the strong winds and intermittent rainfall. It was the first time this year that the city experienced a good air day. On September 17, the air quality was in the “satisfactory” category, while on September 18 and 19, it was in the “moderate” category.

At some monitoring stations, the air quality index was recorded worse than the others. For instance, at 9 am on Tuesday, the 24-hour average AQI at Anand Vihar was 406, which is considered to be in the “severe” category. Other areas such as Narela, Bawana, and Patparwal were in the “moderate” category.

One of the 13 air pollution hotspots in Delhi, Anand Vihar, had an AQI of 406 at 9 am on Tuesday. Among the main pollutants that were considered to be contributing to the high levels of air pollution were PM10 and nitrogen oxide. Other areas such as Bawana, Patparwal, and Narela, which were in the “moderate” category, were also affected by the air quality.

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister, said that the city government would launch a comprehensive action plan in September to address the issue of air pollution in the city.