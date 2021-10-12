Delhiites should pitch in to bring down pollution in city: Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister said that it is high time that Delhiites took responsibility to bring pollution down. (Photo source: IE)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged Delhiites to help bring down pollution in the city by giving up vehicle use once in a week and turning off engines of vehicles at red lights. He also noted that pollution caused locally was in safe limit but stubble burning in other states was increasing it.

“I have been tweeting air quality data for past one month. It shows pollution has started increasing because neighbouring states did not help their farmers who are forced to burn paddy straw stubble,” he said.

The chief minister said that it is high time that Delhiites took responsibility to bring pollution down. It is necessary that every individual takes responsibility and contributes to the three measures including ‘Red Light On Vehicle Off’ campaign starting from October 18, to at least reduce pollution generated locally, he said.

Experts say keeping vehicle engines off at red lights could save Rs 250 crore and reduce pollution by 13-20 percent, he said. He also urged people to use public transport or car pool to avoid use of their own vehicle at least once in a week. People should also become eyes and ears of the Delhi government by reporting incidents of pollution like garbage burning so that it could be checked, he added.