Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather; skies turn cloudy, light rains in some parts of capital

The meteorological department had forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of light rain or drizzle in the day.
Dusty winds accompanied by thunders were witnessed in the city. (File image)
A sudden change in weather was witnessed in Delhi on Thursday afternoon as skies turned cloudy and light rains in some parts of the city brought the mercury down, giving much-needed relief to the people of the city.
