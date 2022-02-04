Delhi witnesses coldest February day in 19 years! Registers fall in maximum temperature

The Safdurjung weather station recorded 0.6mm rainfall under the influence of western disturbances on Thursday.

The western disturbances caused a sharp dip in temperature at the national capital to 8 degrees below the normal on Thursday making it the coldest day in February since 2003. The maximum temperature in the day saw a steep rise from temperature recorded on Wednesday at the Safdurjung Observatory. The Mediterranean winds that caused rainfall in Delhi-NCR also brought strong cold winds and an associated cloud cover during the day, contributing to the fall in temperature.

The maximum temperature recorded in a day in February 2003 was 14.3 degree Celsius. The lowest maximum temperature recorded in February in the past 71 years is 12.3 degrees Celsius on February 1,1970.

The Safdurjung weather station recorded 0.6mm rainfall under the influence of western disturbances on Thursday. The western disturbances originate in the Mediterranean Region that lives over North Pakistan and is pushed to north India by the westerlies.

Moreover, moisture arising from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian sea is further adding up to the strength of the western disturbances for the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department warned. Light rainfall with cloudy skies was predicted over the weekend.

Maximum temperature on Friday was around 17 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius. By the next 3-4 days the maximum temperature is expected to increase by five notches to 23 degree Celsius. In the early hours, the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 11 degrees Celsius. Moderate fog with visibility between 200 m and 499 m is predicted over the weekend.

The air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Thursday with AQI at 321, the bulletin from Central Pollution Control Board said. With AQI as 390 is was in ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday. Brief rainfall brought some improvement in air quality on Thursday, bringing the air quality from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category SAFAR said.