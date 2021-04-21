Delhi weather: ‘Very light’ rain predicted, minimum temperature settles below normal

Delhiites woke up to a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The weatherman has forecast very light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.
The humidity at 8:30 am was 67 per cent. The minimum and maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 19.5 degrees Celsius and 33.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
