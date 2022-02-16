Delhi weather update: Warm morning in city; air quality in poor category

The minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees celsius, which is two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

The residents of the national capital on Wednesday woke up to a sunny morning with the maximum temperature settling at three notches above normal at 27 degrees celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The sky was mainly clear with shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees celsius, which is two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said. The relative humidity was reported as 95 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor category (reading 235) around 8:43 am, according to SAFAR India Air Quality Service.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Tuesday settled at 11 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD data.

The weather office has predicted “no significant change” in minimum temperature in most parts of Northwest India in the next five days.