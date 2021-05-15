Delhi weather update: Thunderstorm, light rain likely in national capital

While the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, the city registered a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur in isolated places in northeast Delhi on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.
The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Sunday and the minimum and maximum temperature are likely to hover around 24 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The weather department recorded 35 per cent relative humidity at 5.30 pm.
