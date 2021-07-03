  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather update: Rains in some parts of national capital brings relief from heat

July 03, 2021 7:31 PM

The MeT department had predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rains and thundershowers on Saturday evening.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 43 per cent.According to the weather department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 43 per cent.

Rains accompanied by gusty winds hit some parts of the national capital on Saturday, bringing respite to Delhiites who have been reeling under searing temperatures for the past four days.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers for Sunday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 39 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city received 19 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 41.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s normal while the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasons’ normal, it said.

