  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather update: Rains in parts of national capital

By: |
October 24, 2021 5:11 PM

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The air quality index was recorded in the moderate category at 158, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. (File image)The air quality index was recorded in the moderate category at 158, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. (File image)

Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Related News

The humidity was recorded at 82 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality index was recorded in the moderate category at 158, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi weather update Rains in parts of national capital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ganga’s quality improved since 2014, 68 of 97 locations compliant with bathing standards: NMCG DG
2China successfully launches satellite to test space debris mitigation technology
3Delhi’s air quality in ‘moderate’ category; negligible impact of stubble burning