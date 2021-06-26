  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather update: Parts of national capital receive rains

June 26, 2021 7:48 PM

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, on Saturday morning.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted light rain or drizzle during the day.

Light rains in east and south Delhi on Saturday evening brought relief to the national capital after a sultry day.

The maximum temperature settled at 38.7 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Sunday.

The relative humidity was recorded at 45 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The minimum and maximum temperature is likely to be around 26 and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.

