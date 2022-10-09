Delhi weather update: National Capital records second highest rainfall since 2007

Many parts of India have received rainfall over the last few days with the national capital receiving the second-highest rainfall since 2007, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Giving further details, it said that Delhi received 74mm of rain till 8.30 am this morning. The rain on Saturday brought down the temperature of the national capital by 10 degrees, reducing the temperature between day and night to a record low. The rains have also improved the air quality of the capital. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index was 54 this morning at 9 am which falls under the ‘good’ category.

The IMD added that the post-monsoon rains have been reported in the national capital due to a western disturbance and that the easterly wind phenomenon is the reason behind very high moisture incursions from the Arabian Sea that has spread from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi, resulting in rains.

Explaining further, an IMD official said the western disturbances which always move towards the west make rain and clouds move Northeastwards to Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, reported PTI. He added that in order to sustain rains for two days, the winds have linked from the Arabian Sea which is what is happening. Such intense interactions are mostly found from October to March.

It may be noted that the difference between the lowest temperature on Friday (20.8 degrees celsius) and the maximum temperature on Saturday (23.4-degree celsius) was just 2.6 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest since 1969.

Earlier, the lowest margin was recorded at 3.1 degree Celsius on October 19, 1998. In the last 24 hours, the Safdarjung observatory in the national capital recorded 74.3 mm of rainfall, while Palam recorded 64.9 mm of rainfall. Similarly, Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar weather stations recorded 87.2 mm, 60.1 mm, and 85.2 mm of rainfall respectively in the last 24 hours, IMD added.