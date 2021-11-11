Delhi weather update: National capital records season’s lowest temperature so far

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's air quality has again entered the severe category with the air quality index (AQI) clocking the value of 402 at 8 am on Thursday. (Photo source: IE)

The national capital on Thursday recorded the season’s lowest temperature so far at 12.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It said that the minimum temperature is likely to fall further in the next few days.

“It is the lowest temperature the city recorded this season so far. The city will witness mainly clear sky with mist or shallow fog. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius,” IMD officials said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s air quality has again entered the severe category with the air quality index (AQI) clocking the value of 402 at 8 am on Thursday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The weather office said that the relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 95 per cent. The minimum temperature of the city on Wednesday was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius.