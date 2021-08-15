  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather update: National capital records maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius

August 15, 2021 8:28 PM

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, and relative humidity was 63 per cent, it said.

The air quality index was recorded in the 'moderate' category (114) at 6.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature 37 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman predicted partly cloudy skies on Monday. The minimum and the maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

