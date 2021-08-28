Delhi weather update: National capital records maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies with a possibility of very light rain on Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively.

The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 58 per cent.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies with a possibility of very light rain on Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 36 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, while the minimum was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius.