Delhi weather update: National capital records maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius

October 31, 2021 7:32 PM

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, it said.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies on Monday morning with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively. (Representative image/ File photo)The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies on Monday morning with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively. (Representative image/ File photo)

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity was recorded at 50 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies on Monday morning with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.2 degrees Celsius.

