Delhi weather update: National capital records lowest temperature of season

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. (File photo)

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, on Wednesday and it is likely to dip to 11 degrees Celsius in a week, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum is likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius. Strong winds lowered pollution levels marginally and the air quality index stood at 376 at 9 am.

The air quality had slipped into the severe category again on Tuesday with stubble burning accounting for 27 percent of PM2.5 pollution, authorities said. Delhi’s 24-hourly average air quality index stood at 404 at 4 pm on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The share of farm fires in Delhi’s pollution rose to a three-year high of 48 per cent on Sunday. Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather said the share of stubble burning in Delhi-NCR’s air pollution is expected to remain high for another week. “No major improvement in air quality is likely in the next four to five days,” he said. Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5. In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on November 1.