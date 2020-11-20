Delhi weather update: National capital records 7.5 degrees Celsius; coldest November morning in at least 14 years

The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degree Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover, according to IMD officials.
On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius. (Representative Image: Reuters)
The national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest minimum temperature in November in at least 14 years, according to India Meteorological Department data.
The city also witnessed cold wave conditions, as the minimum temperature was less than 10 degrees Celsius and five notches below normal, according to Mahesh Palawat, an expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.