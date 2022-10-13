Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature settles below normal

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning with clear skies on Thursday as the city’s minimum temperature was recorded one notch below the average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius.

“There will be mainly clear sky on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

Also read: Google working towards a waste-free world

The maximum temperature on Wednesday has settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 88 per cent, the weather office said.

Central Pollution Control Board data showed that city’s air quality at 8.05 am was in the moderate category with 134 AQI.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.