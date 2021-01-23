  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature rises to 8 deg C

By: |
January 23, 2021 11:32 AM

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the western Himalayas provided some relief from the chill.

delhi weather update, delhi temperature todayHowever, the minimum temperature in Delhi will again drop to four degrees Celsius by Monday, Srivastava said. (Representational image)

Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to eight degrees Celsius on Saturday even as fog lowered visibility to 300 metres in some parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the western Himalayas provided some relief from the chill. The minimum temperature rose to eight degrees Celsius as a result of easterly winds and a cloud cover over the national capital, an IMD official said.

Related News

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said easterly winds are not as cold as the northwesterly winds coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas, while clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, pushing the minimum temperature up.

However, the minimum temperature in Delhi will again drop to four degrees Celsius by Monday, Srivastava said.

“The WD will lead to widespread snowfall in the upper hills of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Cold, dry winds from the snow-capped mountains will bring the mercury down to four degrees Celsius by Monday,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi weather update Minimum temperature rises to 8 deg C
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi’s minimum temperature dips, fog disrupts traffic movement
2Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for ‘best’ carbon capture tech
3Minimum temperature in Delhi likely to increase over next two days