Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature returns to double-digit after 15 days; AQI nears ‘severe category’

Delhiites finally found some respite from chilling weather conditions on Friday as the minimum temperature of the national capital touched double digits on Friday since December 15. The temperature rose to 11 degrees Celsius on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius throughout the day

However, the city’s air quality index was hovering around the “severe” mark. Several trains to the city were delayed due to dense fog in different parts of the country.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control board, the air quality in Delhi was in the “very poor” category at 7 am on Friday. The 24-hour average air quality in the city was around 301. An AQI of between zero and 50 indicates good air quality. On the other hand, an AQI of 201 to 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 is ‘very poor, while an AQI of 401 to 500 is considered severe.

The minimum temperature recorded at Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory was 10.6 degrees Celsius, which is four notches above normal. The city experienced a low of 5.6 degrees on Monday, and 6.3 degrees on Wednesday.

The city has experienced a gradual rise in temperature over the past couple of days. On Thursday, it reached a high of 23.7 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal. The minimum recorded at 7 degrees Celsius was normal for this time of year.

A brief relief from the cold can be attributed to the western disturbances that drifted over north India. The warm moist winds coming from the Middle East also contributed to the improvement in the weather conditions. Meteorologists said that the cold wave conditions would return to Delhi during New Year’s Eve and intensify in early January.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop to around four degrees Celsius on Monday, January 2. According to the India Met Department, cold wave conditions are likely to affect Delhi from January 1. In addition, dense fog is also expected to affect the city.