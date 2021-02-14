Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature in city settles below normal

Delhiites woke up to shallow fog, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.
The minimum temperature was two notches below the season’s average, MeT officials said.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent.
The minimum temperature is likely settle at 9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the weather department said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.