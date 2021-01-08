  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature dips to 9.6 deg C

By: |
January 8, 2021 10:55 AM

A cloud cover persisted over the national capital, preventing a steep decline in the minimum temperature, an IMD official said.

delhi weather update, delhi winter, delhi minimum temperature, delhi maximum temperature, delhi cloud cover, safdurjung observatoryDelhi's minimum temperature is likely to dip by four to five notches with the commencement of northwesterly winds. (PTI Image)

Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, a day after it rose to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in January in four years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A cloud cover persisted over the national capital, preventing a steep decline in the minimum temperature, an IMD official said.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius as against 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Related News

Delhi witnessed rainfall for four consecutive days till Wednesday under the influence of a strong western disturbance affecting northwest India. A fresh western disturbance may lead to “very light” rain in the city on Friday. The weather will remain cloudy, officials said. Thereafter, Delhi’s minimum temperature is likely to dip by four to five notches with the commencement of northwesterly winds from snow-capped mountains towards the plains.

The IMD said Delhi has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall in January, the maximum for the month in 21 years. On an average, Delhi records 21.7 mm rain in January every year. It had gauged 48.1 mm rainfall in January last year, 54.1 mm rainfall in January, 2019 and 59.7 mm rain in January, 1999.

The city had registered 69.8 mm rainfall in January 1995, according to IMD data.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi weather update Minimum temperature dips to 9.6 deg C
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Plastic Age’: Researchers find 2,000 items of plastic litter left behind by visitors at Iron Age site; Details
2Karnataka: Yellow alert sounded; heavy rain likely in coastal regions
3Frothing in Yamuna: Delhi govt prepares 9-point action plan