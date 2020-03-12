Delhi weather update: Light rains predicted in national capital

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal,” a MeT official said. (File image)

It was a humid Thursday morning in the national capital with the mercury settling a notch below normal even as the weatherman has predicted gusty winds accompanied by light rains. Overnight showers in parts of Delhi contributed to humidity levels shooting up to 94 per cent. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal,” a MeT official said.

The weatherman has predicted a cloudy afternoon with possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds accompanied by light rains in parts of Delhi. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 and 14 degrees Celsius,” the official added.