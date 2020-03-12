Delhi weather update: Light rains predicted in national capital

The weatherman has predicted a cloudy afternoon with possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds accompanied by light rains in parts of Delhi.
It was a humid Thursday morning in the national capital with the mercury settling a notch below normal even as the weatherman has predicted gusty winds accompanied by light rains. Overnight showers in parts of Delhi contributed to humidity levels shooting up to 94 per cent. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal,” a MeT official said.
The weatherman has predicted a cloudy afternoon with possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds accompanied by light rains in parts of Delhi. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 and 14 degrees Celsius,” the official added.
- Coronavirus scare: Crack down on food linked rumours; curb commotion about corona on curry
- Coronavirus latest updates: Govt suspends all Visas as cases jump to 60! US suspends travel from Europe
- Coronavirus outbreak: Taking an Air India flight? Services suspended to these COVID19-hit nations; check details
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.