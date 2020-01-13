Delhi weather update: Light rains likely in city

New Delhi | Published: January 13, 2020 11:24:34 AM

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded as 357 at 10.10 am, which falls in the very poor category. Nehru Nagar was the worst hit with an AQI of 426.

Delhi weather, Delhi weather news, Delhi rain, delhi weather today, delhi weather forecast, delhi temperatureThe weatherman has forecast light rain in the evening. (Representational Image: PTI)

Delhiites woke up to a clear Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius, officials said. The weatherman has forecast light rain in the evening with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. Fifteen trains running in the Northern Railway division were delayed due to fog in some areas. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded as 357 at 10.10 am, which falls in the very poor category. Nehru Nagar was the worst hit with an AQI of 426.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category.

