Delhi weather update: Light rains likely in city

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded as 357 at 10.10 am, which falls in the very poor category. Nehru Nagar was the worst hit with an AQI of 426.
Delhiites woke up to a clear Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius, officials said. The weatherman has forecast light rain in the evening with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. Fifteen trains running in the Northern Railway division were delayed due to fog in some areas. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded as 357 at 10.10 am, which falls in the very poor category. Nehru Nagar was the worst hit with an AQI of 426.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.