Delhi weather update: Light rain likely in national capital today

Mercury rose slightly on Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 24.9 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day. Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 71 per cent, as per data shared by the MeT Office. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 32 degrees Celsius.

The city on Monday had recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season’s average.The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively, with a mainly clear sky forecast, according to data from the India Meteorological Department.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in ‘moderate’ (132) category around 9.30 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.