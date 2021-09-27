Delhi weather update: Light rain likely in city

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. (Photo source: IE)

Delhiites woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers at isolated places. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius.