Delhi weather update: Light rain in Delhi, neighbouring areas

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
Westerly-northwesterly winds blow from snow-laden western Himalayas towards the plains. (File photo)
Light rain occurred in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning and it is likely to bring the maximum temperature down by a few notches, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The rains are a result of a Western Disturbance passing over the Himalayas, an IMD official said, adding the mercury is expected to drop by two to three notches by Monday with the wind direction changing to northwesterly, it said.