  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi weather update: Heavy rains expected in National Capital

By: |
August 02, 2021 9:35 AM

The city registered 13 mm rain in the last 24 hours and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

delhi rainsThe city's maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius. (File photo: IE)

The national capital is likely to witness heavy rains on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. The city registered 13 mm rain in the last 24 hours and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, it said. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 90 per cent.

The city’s maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Related News

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 9 am was 74. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Delhi weather update Heavy rains expected in National Capital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NASA’s Ingenuity reaches new heights, quite literally! Mars Helicopter attains record height during 10th flight
2Heatwave, unusually late monsoon and record rains — Delhi saw meteorologically peculiar July
3Heavy rains predicted in Madhya Pradesh; IMD issues ‘red alert’ for 10 districts