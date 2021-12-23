Delhi weather update: Foggy days ahead in city

“The city will see moderate to shallow fog in the coming days,” IMD officials said, adding the minimum temperature is likely to increase slightly in the next two-three days.

The national capital on Thursday experienced a cold morning as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office said that the city will witness foggy days ahead.

“The city will see moderate to shallow fog in the coming days,” IMD officials said, adding the minimum temperature is likely to increase slightly in the next two-three days.The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday has settled two notches above the normal at 23.8 degrees Celsius.The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 95 per cent.The air quality in the national capital remained in severe category with the air quality index (AQI) clocking the value of 416 at 8 am on Thursday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Though it remained in severe category, the AQI deteriorated marginally to 416 on Thursday from its previous day’s index value of 407. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.