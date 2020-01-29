Delhi weather update: Cold morning in national capital after overnight showers

By: |
Published: January 29, 2020 10:57:32 AM

The Safdarjung observatory, whose reading is considered the official marking for Delhi, recorded 8 mm rainfall overnight while the reading at Palam, Lodhi Road, Aya Nagar and ridge area observatories were 3.4, 7.8, 6.3 and 4.2 mm respectively.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a Meteorological Department official said. (IE photo)

The national capital woke up to a cold morning on Wednesday with overnight showers causing humidity levels to shoot up to 98 per cent. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal,” a Meteorological Department official said.

The weatherman has predicted a clear day ahead and ruled out possibility of more rains on Wednesday. The Air quality recorded at 9.30 am in Delhi was 226, which falls in the “poor” category.

