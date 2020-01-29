Delhi weather update: Cold morning in national capital after overnight showers

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal,” a Meteorological Department official said. (IE photo)

The national capital woke up to a cold morning on Wednesday with overnight showers causing humidity levels to shoot up to 98 per cent. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal,” a Meteorological Department official said.

The Safdarjung observatory, whose reading is considered the official marking for Delhi, recorded 8 mm rainfall overnight while the reading at Palam, Lodhi Road, Aya Nagar and ridge area observatories were 3.4, 7.8, 6.3 and 4.2 mm respectively.

The weatherman has predicted a clear day ahead and ruled out possibility of more rains on Wednesday. The Air quality recorded at 9.30 am in Delhi was 226, which falls in the “poor” category.