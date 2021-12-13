Delhi weather update: Cold morning in city, air quality very poor

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Monday was 97 per cent, they said. (Representational image)

Delhiites woke up to a cold Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 6.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

The Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

On Sunday morning, the national capital recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 6.4 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The sky will be partly cloudy on Monday morning and there will be shallow fog. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, it said.

The air quality index (AQI) in the city at 10 am stood at 313 which falls in the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.