Delhi Weather Update: Cold morning in city, air quality very poor

The air quality index stood at 349 at 10 am, which falls in the very poor category. (Representational image: Reuters)

Delhiites woke up to a cold Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 95 per cent.

The sky will be partly cloudy on Tuesday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.