Delhi weather update: Cold morning in city, air quality remains ‘very poor’

It was a cold morning in the national capital on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 7.7 degrees Celsius while the air quality remained in the “very poor” category.The India Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settled around 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Ministry of Earth Science’s SAFAR system, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 339 at 9 am, which falls in the “very poor” category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent.The city on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.